Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $39.37 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

