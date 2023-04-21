Cwm LLC Purchases 6,462 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

