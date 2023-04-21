Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

