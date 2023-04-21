Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,745 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

