Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 844 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Exponent worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.80 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

