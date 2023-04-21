Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 36.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

