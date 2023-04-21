Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

