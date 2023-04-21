DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

