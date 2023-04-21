Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $108.10 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.27 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.