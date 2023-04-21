Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

SPG opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

