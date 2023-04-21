DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

