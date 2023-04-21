Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after acquiring an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Insider Activity

Entegris Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

