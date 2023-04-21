Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $526.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.97 and its 200-day moving average is $458.79. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

