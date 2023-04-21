Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.22 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.