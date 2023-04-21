Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to $97.9-98.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.65 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

