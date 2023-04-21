Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,899,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 7,723,681 shares.The stock last traded at $88.88 and had previously closed at $89.85.

The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

