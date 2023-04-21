ONEOK, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.1%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OKE opened at $66.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.