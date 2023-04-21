17,548 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.