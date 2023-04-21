Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

