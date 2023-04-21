Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

