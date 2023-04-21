Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,969 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after buying an additional 353,387 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $8,279,000.

WOLF opened at $58.40 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

