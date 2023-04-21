Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

