Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

