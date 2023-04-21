Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.