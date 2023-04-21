Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 130 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

