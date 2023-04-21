Private Ocean LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

