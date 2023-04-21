Bank of Montreal Can Sells 59,186 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,126 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 59,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.25 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

