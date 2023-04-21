Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

