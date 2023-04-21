Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Aramark by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aramark by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,158,000 after acquiring an additional 342,296 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aramark by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

