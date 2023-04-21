Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,355 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CW opened at $175.18 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Get Rating

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

