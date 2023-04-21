Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

