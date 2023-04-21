Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Black Knight worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Down 1.2 %

BKI stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

