State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.