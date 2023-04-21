State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 41.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

AerCap Company Profile



AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

