International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Paper by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Paper by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

