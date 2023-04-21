MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MGM opened at $44.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

