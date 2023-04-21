State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,553 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $106.80 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

