Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $54.38 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.