Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

CBOE stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

