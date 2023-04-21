Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 3% Higher

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.12. 2,532,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,009,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

