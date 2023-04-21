Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 873,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concentrix Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after buying an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $108.10 on Friday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $107.27 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

