Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,705 shares of company stock worth $44,122,643. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $466.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.48 and a 200-day moving average of $415.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

