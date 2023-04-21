Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

