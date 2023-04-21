Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.64 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.