Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.06 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $185.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

