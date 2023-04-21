Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,880 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.17% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 685,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 540,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

ZWS opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

