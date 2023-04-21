Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 408 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CMS stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.