Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,968 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of UDR worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 672.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

