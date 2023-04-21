Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 22,189 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.9 %

PBA stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

