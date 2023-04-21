Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $138.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $153.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.